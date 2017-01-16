Story highlights Bottas fills vacant Mercedes seat

Finnish driver becomes Hamilton's teammate

(CNN) Formula One's annual version of musical chairs has come to its conclusion as Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas was chosen to partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, following world champion Nico Rosberg's surprise retirement at the end of last season.

Bottas' move also provided the opportunity for Brazilian Felipe Massa to come out of retirement to replace the Finn at Williams and pair up with young driver Lance Stroll.

"Valtteri has been offered a fantastic opportunity and, as a result, an opportunity arose for me," Massa told Williams F1.

"Going to the current World Champions is a great opportunity for Valtteri. He is a talented racer and it was great working alongside him for three years. I wish him all the best for the next chapter of his career.

"I would not have returned for any other team. When I joined Williams back in 2014 I found a team -- and a family -- that I have loved being a part of. I certainly haven't lost the desire to race and fight on track."

Read More