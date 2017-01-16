Story highlights Bottas fills vacant Mercedes seat

Finnish driver becomes Hamilton's teammate

(CNN) Formula One's annual version of musical chairs has come to its conclusion as Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas was chosen to partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, following world champion Nico Rosberg's surprise retirement at the end of last season.

Bottas' move to F1's most sought after seat also provided the opportunity for Brazilian Felipe Massa to come out of retirement to replace the Finn at Williams and pair up with young driver Lance Stroll.

"It's mega to be driving a Silver Arrow this year," Bottas said at Mercedes' factory Monday. "I can't wait to get working properly.

"My goal is immediately at the first race to get all the points that are available. I guarantee I will be giving it all. I want to thanks Toto [Wolff, Mercedes head of motorsport] and everyone at the Mercedes and Daimler boards for this opportunity.

