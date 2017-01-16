Story highlights Days after the shooing, authorities released a photo of the suspect but not his name

A man arrested in Turkey has confessed to carrying out the deadly New Year's gun attack at an Istanbul nightclub, the city's governor has said.

"The terrorist actually said that he did it," Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin told journalists Tuesday.

Sahin identified the suspect as Abdulgadir Masharipov from Uzbekistan. He was born in 1983 and was educated in Afghanistan, Sahin said.

The attack at the Reina nightclub left 39 people dead and dozens more injured after a gunman opened fire in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

