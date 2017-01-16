Story highlights Using paper, fishing line and straws, researchers built a human-powered centrifuge

The whirligig-inspired tool cost 20 cents to make

(CNN) With inspiration from an ancient toy, researchers believe that the simple spinning mechanics of a whirligig could help in the diagnosis of malaria, HIV and other diseases around the world, according to a new study.

Whirligigs, buzzers and other spinning toys that date to 3300 B.C. consisted largely of string and an object to spin, like a button or even a piece of bone. Today, diagnostics rely heavily on centrifuges, machines with rapidly rotating containers that separate fluids of different densities through centrifugal force.

Manu Prakash, assistant professor of bioengineering at Stanford University, credits his fascination with toys and his experience growing up in India, where he didn't have access to the scientific tools he needed, to drawing a comparison between the two.

Centrifuges can help isolate and detect low levels of infection, pathogens and parasites in blood, urine and stool samples. But due to their high cost -- upward of a thousand dollars per machine in some cases -- they aren't always available where they are needed most. They also rely on electricity and can't be used in the field.

"A couple of years ago, I experienced a moment in Uganda while talking to primary health workers, which made me realize centrifuges are a critical part of a diagnostics lab infrastructure, and they were missing from most places," Prakash said. "Even places that have them, either they break in the field or, because of no electricity, are not even used. I saw one being used as a doorstop.

