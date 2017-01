Story highlights Test scores of children born addicted to opiates get worse as they age, study finds

(CNN) Children born dependent on heroin and other opiates may be more likely to perform poorly academically as they get older, according to a new study from Australian researchers.

Children born dependent on opiates suffer withdrawal and other health problems, including vomiting and diarrhea, shortly after birth. They are known to have high-pitched, inconsolable screams, and their symptoms can last days or even weeks.

The new research adds another layer of context to their long-term health outlook. One recent study in the United States, where an opioid epidemic has swept across the country, found that rates of neonatal abstinence syndrome have increased nearly fivefold over the past decade

For the study, published Monday (PDF) in the journal Pediatrics, the authors examined school test data for all children born in the state of New South Wales between 2000 and 2006, looking at reading and math test scores in third, fifth and seventh grades.

The study examined more than 2,200 children born with neonatal abstinence syndrome and compared their test results with those of more than 4,300 who do not have NAS, as well as the test results of 598,000 children in New South Wales.

