Husband to give wife kidney for wedding anniversary

Story highlights Cindy Chafian has polycystic kidney disease

Transplant surgery will be day before wedding anniversary

(CNN) Traditionally china is the perfect gift to give for a 20th wedding anniversary. But a Virginia man is about to give his wife something much better for their big milestone -- his kidney.

Scott Chafian's wife Cindy suffers from polycystic kidney disease and has been on dialysis for almost two years.

She's endured multiple surgeries and has gotten progressively sicker. That's been tough for Scott Chafian to witness.

"It's devastating," he told CNN affiliate WTKR , "it was just a feeling of helplessness."

Scott Chafian

So he decided to do something about it. He told his wife he wanted to give her his kidney. He had offered up his kidney six years ago, but she wouldn't take it. Then her health took a turn for the worst last year.

Read More