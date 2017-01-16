Rory McIlroy 'bitterly disappointed' by injury blow

Story highlights McIlroy to miss Abu Dhabi event

Scans show stress fracture of rib

(CNN) Rory McIlroy's hopes of regaining golf's No. 1 ranking have been hit by an injury setback -- and he's not happy about it.

The four-time major winner has been ruled out of this week's Abu Dhabi Championship after scans revealed he has a stress fracture in one of his ribs.

McIlroy had played with a suspected back injury at the South African Open, where he was beaten in a playoff by world No. 251 Graeme Storm of England on Sunday.

"It's bitterly disappointing to have to withdraw from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship," McIlroy said in a statement Monday.

"I think everyone knows how much I love playing this tournament, which is one of the best on the European Tour. To be forced to miss this week through injury is really quite annoying to be perfectly honest, but I am sure the tournament will be a huge success and I hope everyone involved has a great week.

