AFCON 2017: Reigning champion Ivory Coast held to draw against Togo

(CNN)Deep in the heart of the Gabonese jungle, Ivory Coast's superstars took to the Stade d'Oyem pitch and began the defense of their Africa Cup of Nations title.
Within minutes, their shirts -- and those of their Togolese opponents -- were soaked through, as the humidity also appeared to stifle any creativity on the pitch.
Chances of any real note were scarce, as the 2015 champion was held to a 0-0 draw by its less illustrious opponent.
In a lackluster opening 45 minutes, Wilfried Zaha -- who swapped allegiances from England to the Ivory Coast just in time for the tournament -- was the liveliest player on the pitch on his competitive debut.
The Crystal Palace winger wriggled free of Djene Dakonam's clutches and fizzed a low cross into the box, but Jonathan Kodjia's outstretched leg missed the ball by centimeters.
The 20,500 capacity Stade d'Oyem was less than half full but what the crowd lacked in numbers, it made up for in noise and color.
Appearing in his first AFCON, Aston Villa's Kodjia drew the loudest gasp from the fans in the opening half but could only poke his effort straight at Togo's evergreen keeper Kossi Agassa.
Despite the Ivory Coast enjoying the majority of possession, Togo always looked dangerous on the counter.
Captain and talisman Emmanuel Adebayor -- without a competitive match since May 2016 -- dropped deep in the early stages in an attempt to dictate play, and a series of flicks and intricate touches continued to trouble the Ivorian defense.
With the retirement of the Kolo and Yaya Toure, much has been made of young midfielder Franck Kessie's potential to fill the considerable void left by the latter.
While the 20-year-old Atalanta star provided a reliable outlet and maintained a keen eye for a pass, he was unable to truly leave his mark on the contest.
Ivory Coast boss Michael Dussuyer then made the surprising decision to haul Zaha off with 20 minutes still to play.
As the clock entered the final 10 minutes, Togo began to sit back with veteran coach Claude Le Roy -- now in his ninth AFCON -- seemingly content with a draw.
The Ivory Coast would create one last chance, arguably the best of the match.
Max Gradel found space down left wing and picked out Serge Aurier in the box, but -- without a Togo defender in sight -- the PSG full-back skewed his header wide of the far post.
In truth, that final effort was indicative of the match as a whole.