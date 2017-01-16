Story highlights Illuminations have been dimmed while billboards are replaced by a giant screen

They'll stay blacked out until the fall - for the first time since World War II

London (CNN) The world-famous lights at Piccadilly Circus in London have been switched off and will remain switched off for the longest period of time since the Second World War.

Lights on the six billboards went dark on Monday morning so the property company that owns the popular tourist site can replace them with a state-of-the-art single digital screen.

According to the owner, Land Securities, the 784-square-meter screen will be the largest in Europe and will retain the curved shape and patchwork appearance of the current lights.

When the lights go back on in the fall, they will be linked to a high-speed Wi-Fi network and be able to live-stream events from across the globe.

During the redevelopment work, the area will be covered by an advertising banner that won't change.

