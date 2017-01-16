Story highlights The political crisis was sparked by the resignation of Martin McGuinness

The Northern Ireland Assembly can only function with a power-sharing agreement

(CNN) Northern Ireland is facing a snap election after a breakdown in the fragile power-sharing agreement that has ensured peace for nearly 20 years.

The British government called the new elections to the Northern Ireland Assembly at Stormont, outside Belfast, in an effort to resolve a political crisis that has been brewing for months.

James Brokenshire, the Northern Ireland minister in the UK government, confirmed the new elections would be held on 2 March.

The crisis came to a head last week when the nationalist Deputy First Minister, Martin McGuinness, resigned. His party, Sinn Fein, refused to nominate a replacement and under the terms of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement , the power-sharing administration collapsed on Monday.

McGuinness had quit over differences with his partners in government, the Democratic Unionist Party. The unionist First Minister, Arlene Foster, had refused calls by Sinn Fein to stand down while an investigation into a controversial energy scheme was investigated.

