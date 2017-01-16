Pendant found at death camp may have Anne Frank link

Story highlights Pendant found at the site of the former Nazi extermination camp, Sobibor

Frank had a similar pendant according to experts

(CNN) A pendant discovered at the site of a former Nazi death camp could be linked to Holocaust diarist Anne Frank, according to researchers.

Archeologists say the pendant is the only specimen of its type ever discovered -- apart from an almost identical one owned by Frank. Experts at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust study center in Jerusalem, say the pendant belonged to a girl called Karoline Cohn.

Cohn, like Frank, was born in Frankfurt, Germany. Because the pendants are so similar, researchers think there might be a direct connection between Cohn and Frank.

The pendant was found with the word "Mazal Tov" engraved in hebrew.

The center is hoping that further research will be able to reveal whether the two knew each other -- and whether there were family connections between them.

