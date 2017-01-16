Breaking News

Researchers: Pendant found at death camp may have Anne Frank link

Friday, August 1, 2014, marks the 70th anniversary of Anne Frank's final diary entry. Three days later, she was arrested with her family in the "secret annex" of a house in Amsterdam, Netherlands, where they had hidden for two years. She later died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp when she was 15.
For her 13th birthday, Anne Frank received a red plaid diary, her first journal. She brought it with her into hiding and began writing in it in 1942. After her death, her father, Otto Frank, edited and compiled the diary. It was published in the Netherlands in 1947 as "The Secret Annex. Diary Letters From June 14, 1942, to August 1, 1944."
Pages with text and photos from Anne Frank's diary, written in October 1942.
A handwritten page of Anne Frank's diary includes photos of herself on the beach during a holiday with her sister, Margot. The two sisters would live hidden in the annex with their mother, Edith; father, Otto; and another family.
Two pages, written in 1942, from the diary. "Her inner life and her voice seem almost shockingly contemporary, astonishingly similar to the voices of the teenagers we know," says Francine Prose, author of "Anne Frank: The Book, the Life, the Afterlife."
When her diary was almost full, Anne continued writing, using several notebooks. In 1944, she decided to rewrite her diary entries in the form of a novel, intending to publish it after the war, according to curators at the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. Shown here are the different versions of her diary, known now as versions A, B and C.
"The Diary of Anne Frank" has been translated into more than 70 languages in more than 60 nations.
Anne Frank in 1941. Her diary is often many young people's introduction to the horrors of the Holocaust.
(CNN)A pendant discovered at the site of a former Nazi death camp could be linked to Holocaust diarist Anne Frank, according to researchers.

Archeologists say the pendant is the only specimen of its type ever discovered -- apart from an almost identical one owned by Frank. Experts at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust study center in Jerusalem, say the pendant belonged to a girl called Karoline Cohn.
    Cohn, like Frank, was born in Frankfurt, Germany. Because the pendants are so similar, researchers think there might be a direct connection between Cohn and Frank.
    The pendant was found with the word &quot;Mazal Tov&quot; engraved in hebrew.
    The center is hoping that further research will be able to reveal whether the two knew each other -- and whether there were family connections between them.
    Eva Kor: Survivor of Auschwitz Nazi experiments preaches forgiveness
    "This pendant demonstrates once again the importance of archaeological research of former Nazi death camp sites," Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologist Yoram Haimi said in a statement.
    "The moving story of Karoline Cohn is symbolic of the shared fate of the Jews murdered in the camp. It is important to tell the story, so that we never forget."
    According to photos released by the center, the triangular pendant has the words "Mazal Tov" which means congratulations in Hebrew, engraved upon it along with Cohn's date of birth and home city.
    Anne Frank's arrest might not have stemmed from betrayal
    On the other side, there are three stars of David as well as the Hebrew letter "Hay," representing the name of the deity.
    The reverse of the pendant shows the letter &#39;Hay&#39; and three Stars of David.
    The pendant was discovered at the site of the former death camp at Sobibor.
    According to Yad Vashem, Cohn was deported to Minsk on November 11, 1941. It is not known whether she ever was at Sobibor, but her necklace arrived at the camp, in Nazi-occupied Poland, sometime between November 1941 and September 1943.
    It is thought the pendant belonging to the 14-year-old was dropped along the path towards the gas chambers and buried for 70 years before being found by a team excavating the site.
    The excavations at Sobibór uncovered signs of mechanical equipment used by the Nazis to dismantle the camp.
    Yad Vashem researchers say the most recent excavations have centered on an area where victims were forced to disrobe and have their heads shaved. Several personal items, including watches and metal charms, have been found during excavations that first began in 2007.
    According to records held by Yad Vashem, 250,000 people died at Sobibor.
    Frank and her sister Margot both died at Bergen-Belsen in October 1944.
    Frank's diary was published in 1947 and has been read by millions.