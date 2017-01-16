Peta Murgatroyd talks real post-baby body

Story highlights The dancer said she left hospital still looking pregnant

Now the hard work begins, she said

(CNN) Peta Murgatroyd is fighting back against post-baby body expectations.

The "Dancing With the Stars" pro recently gave birth to her first child, son Shai Aleksander, with fiancé and fellow DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

To show that not all women snap back to their pre-baby weight and shape, Murgatroyd posted a picture of herself from eight days after giving birth, writing in the caption: "I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant."

"Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately," she wrote. "That is just not the truth for most. The female body is incredible and resilient, but healing and strengthening take time."

Murgatroyd is known to have one of the most in-shape bodies on her dance reality show.

