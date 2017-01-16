Frontline's 'Divided States' tracks roots of toxic political culture

(CNN) To those stunned by the election of Donald Trump, "How did we get here?" is a question that can't be comprehensively answered in a tweet or sound bite. Frontline recognizes that with "Divided States of America," a four-hour, two-part deep dive into the toxic tone of American politics.

Despite interviewing a long roster of political figures and journalists, director Michael Kirk and his team don't yield any major surprises. What they have accomplished, in what feels like a public service, is to methodically trace factors that helped foster Trump's rise, and how Barack Obama's election and blowback against it sowed the seeds that made a Trump presidency -- what the New Yorker's Evan Osnos calls "a rejection of everything that Barack Obama stood for" -- possible.

In that regard, the signature player in the 2008 campaign is identified not as Obama but vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, who provided an early window into the growing schism within the Republican Party and "an emerging group of rebellious conservatives."

Those impulses were fed by concerns about Obama that became more strident as the campaign wore on, to the point of even alarming GOP standard-bearer John McCain.

The financial crisis and the rise of the Tea Party fed into this environment. And while there are not surprisingly conflicting versions of what prompted the GOP's commitment to block Obama at every turn -- motivated, they contend, by his willingness to steamroll over them on initiatives like the Affordable Care Act -- it became increasingly clear that partisanship and dysfunction grew hand in hand.

