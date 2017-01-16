Carrie Fisher's death renews questions about digital re-creation

(CNN) Carrie Fisher's death was a jolt to the broad community of "Star Wars" fans. But it could help spark a necessary and overdue conversation about what might be called digital etiquette, and the practice of using computer-generated imagery to re-create and manipulate the likenesses of dead actors.

Last week Lucasfilm responded to rumors that Fisher's "Star Wars" character could be digitally inserted into future movies, issuing a statement that read, "We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally re-create Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa."

The company added that it intended to "cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything" she contributed to the franchise.

The announcement sounded appropriate, and even felt like something of a relief, especially given Fisher's often-caustic views about Hollywood and celebrity, including the indignities associated with her "Star Wars" fame along with the perks.

Still, the late Peter Cushing's presence in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," as well as other instances of technology employed in that fashion, has understandably fueled discussion about what happens if a performer should die unexpectedly, as well as the ethics of replicating them from beyond the grave.

