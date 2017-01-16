Story highlights BPM Festival: 3 event security staff were among the victims

"We are overcome with grief," festival organizers say

(CNN) Gunfire erupted early Monday at a club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, leaving at least five people dead and a dozen others injured, according to government sources from the state of Quintana Roo.

The shooting broke out at an electronic music festival that had drawn visitors from around the world to the beach resort city.

Video of the aftermath posted on social media showed frantic club-goers rushing into the street as rescuers arrived at the scene.

Caos en las calles de playa del carmen. NO SALGAN. Chaos on the streets. STAY SAFE. #blueparrot #bpm pic.twitter.com/ZHJZRq7PD3 — Pipe Llorens (@pipellorens) January 16, 2017

Authorities in Quintana Roo say they're still trying to determine who was behind the shooting.

On a Facebook page for The BPM Festival , a 10-day electronic music event that was closing Monday, organizers said a lone shooter had opened fire in front of the Blue Parrot club. Three members of the event's security team were killed trying to protect patrons inside, the festival said.

