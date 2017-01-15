Story highlights The boat was carrying 110 people, the International Organization for Migration says

2016 was the deadliest year for migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe

(CNN) Nearly 100 people are missing after a boat carrying migrants wrecked in the waters between Libya and Italy, the International Organization for Migration said Saturday.

Rescuers have found eight bodies and only four survivors from the boat, which was carrying 110 people in harsh sea conditions, organization spokesman Flavio Di Giacomo told CNN.

Many migrants have died trying to make the perilous trip from North Africa to Europe, with Libya being a popular jumping-off point.

The crossing through the Central Mediterranean is considered the world's deadliest migration route.

With too many migrants -- some fleeing war or persecution, others seeking a better life -- crammed into what are often barely seaworthy boats, the journey can be can be treacherous.

