Weekend ice storm glazes central US

Story highlights Freezing rain to continue over much of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri

Weather has caused at least four deaths across hardest-hit states

(CNN) The icy weather will linger a bit longer.

The major winter storm affecting parts of the central US and upper Midwest will continue through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Cold Arctic air meets warm air from the Gulf of Mexico, setting the stage for an ice storm.

Significant freezing rain will continue for portions of the Plains and Midwest on Sunday as additional weather systems approach from the west, the National Weather Service said. Cold air will bring snow to the High Plains.

On the southern side of the storm, warmer air may allow severe thunderstorms and heavy rain to develop in Texas on Sunday.

The storm will push north and then east and impact cities like Chicago, Green Bay, and Detroit on Monday. It will then head to Rochester, New York, and Springfield, Massachusetts, on Tuesday into Wednesday, said CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar.

Read More