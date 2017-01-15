Police: Mosque outside Seattle torched

Story highlights Man arrested, investigated for arson

The mosque is located in Bellevue, Washington

(CNN) A mosque was badly burned outside Seattle early Saturday, and police believe the fire was intentionally set.

The incident occurred in Bellevue, Washington. No one was in the Islamic Center of Eastside at the time and no injuries were reported.

CNN affiliate KCPQ said firefighters spotted 40-foot flames on the back side of the building. "Crews were able to save half of the building," the station reported..

"We have confirmed it was arson, but do not know a motive," Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett said.

'We are heartbroken. But as a community we stand together. I request everybody to pray for us. We pray for peace.' - Imam Faizel pic.twitter.com/tAORb4JeHq — DeborahHorne (@DeborahKIRO7) January 15, 2017

Isaac Wayne Wilson was charged with felony malicious mischief and is being investigated for arson, Mylett said. CNN affiliate KCPQ said the man is age 37.

