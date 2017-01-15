One of FBI's Most Wanted suspects captured in Texas

Story highlights Terry A.D. Strickland is accused of a double homicide in Milwaukee

Strickland has been captured in El Paso, Texas

(CNN) A double homicide suspect on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list was captured Sunday morning after nearly six months on the run.

Terry A.D. Strickland was arrested without incident during a traffic stop in El Paso, Texas, the FBI said.

Strickland was wanted on an arrest warrant from Milwaukee. He is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide.

Investigators said Strickland shot two men during a fight on July 17, according to CNN affiliate WITI

El Paso FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Lindquist said agents tracked Strickland to Texas after a tip was called in to the public access line.

