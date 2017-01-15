Bishop Eddie Long dies at age 63

(CNN) Bishop Eddie Long -- the Georgia-based head of one of the nation's largest megachurches -- has died, according to the church Long presided over. He was 63.

Long died after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer, according to a statement by the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church first obtained by CNN affiliate WGCL.

"Although his transition leaves a void for those of us who loved him dearly, we can celebrate and be happy for him, knowing he's at peace," his wife Vanessa Long said in the statement.

Developing story - more to come