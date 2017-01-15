Story highlights Christine Scheyer wins Altenmarkt downhill

Lindsey Vonn 13th on return

Henrik Kristoffersen takes Wengen slalom

(CNN) Lindsey Vonn has to settle for 13th place on her return to the World Cup circuit Sunday as young Austrian Christine Scheyer scored a shock victory in the downhill at Altenmarkt-Zauchense.

The 22-year-old home hope took advantage of favorable conditions for the later starters to record a time of one minute 21.15 seconds, 0.39 seconds faster than second-placed Tina Weirather of Liechstenstein.

Unheralded American Jacqueline Wiles completed the podium, much to the delight of Vonn, who was satisfied with her latest comeback after a broken arm sustained in training in November.

Congrats @JankyLilJ!!!! So proud of you :) and proud to have you as a @LV_Foundation ambassador! https://t.co/r1ov3iSLCf — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) January 15, 2017

That latest, and by her own admission still painful injury, had delayed her return after initially fracturing her left knee during a super-G race in Andorra last February.

Vonn, who finished 1.54 seconds off the pace, has her sights on the all-time record of World Cup wins, the 86 of Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark. She has 76, including four overall World Cup titles.