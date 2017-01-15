Rand Paul: John Lewis isn't immune to criticism

Story highlights Paul says John Lewis is not "immune" to criticism

Kentucky senator wants "repeal and replace" on same day

(CNN) Sen. Rand Paul praised Georgia Rep. John Lewis Sunday as a civil rights icon, but said he's not "immune" to criticism from political opponents.

"John Lewis isn't in a position where there can't be a healthy debate. Because he's a civil rights icon, shouldn't make him immune" to criticism, the Kentucky senator told Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union."

On Saturday, President-elect Donald Trump responded to Lewis' questioning of his legitimacy by unleashing a string of attacks on Twitter, calling the Georgia congressman -- who was beaten and nearly killed in Selma, Alabama in 1965 while marching for voting rights -- "all talk" and "no action."

Paul added that Lewis is, like his Democratic colleagues, a fair subject for criticism from across the aisle.

"John Lewis is a partisan," he said. "I have a great deal of respect for him, but he is a partisan and I disagree with him on issues. I should be able to honestly disagree with him and not have it all come back to I have no appreciation for a civil rights icon because of this and I think that's the part I think somehow is unfair in this."

Read More