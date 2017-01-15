Mike Pence: No contact between Trump campaign and Russia

Story highlights Flynn is a former military intelligence chief and has had communication with Russia since Trump's win

Pence denies anything improper has occurred

Washington (CNN) Vice President-elect Mike Pence flatly denied communication had taken place between President-elect Donald Trump's campaign and Russia after repeated questions in interviews on Sunday.

Asked by Fox News' Chris Wallace about contact between Trump or Trump's team and the Kremlin, and the former Indiana governor denied there had been any, writing off the whole line of questioning as a "distraction."

"Of course not. Why would there be any contact between the campaign?" Pence told Wallace on "Fox News Sunday." "This is all a distraction, and it's all part of a narrative to delegitimatize the election and to question the legitimacy of (Trump's) presidency."

Asked again on CBS' "Face the Nation" by John Dickerson, Pence once again said "of course" there had not been contact between the Trump campaign and Russia.

FBI Director James Comey refused to comment Wednesday during a Senate Intelligence Committee in response to questions over whether the bureau was investigating links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

