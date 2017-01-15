CIA Director Brennan: Trump should develop 'appreciation' for intel community

Story highlights The CIA director rebuffed Trump for criticizing the intelligence community

He said Trump could imperil the country by not affording them respect

Washington (CNN) CIA Director John Brennan implored President-elect Donald Trump to put his confidence in the intelligence community and develop an "appreciation" for the effect his words could have on national security.

The CIA chief defended his agency and said in a Sunday interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace that the CIA was not trying to harm the incoming president or his team.

"There is no interest in undermining the President-elect and the team coming in. It's our responsibility to make sure they understand exactly the dangers that are out there," Brennan said.

Trump has slammed the intelligence community repeatedly over the past few weeks in response to what he said was unfair coverage caused by leaked information from intelligence officials.

First on Twitter and then at his first news conference since July, Trump likened the leaks to "Nazi Germany." Brennan called the Nazi reference "outrageous."

