Trump hints at European immigration restrictions

Story highlights Trump described further restricting border controls

He does not say if he trusts Merkel over Putin

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump in an interview suggested that his pledge to tighten immigration restrictions could be extended to European nations, according to a Bild transcript translated by CNN from German.

Trump reiterated plans to implement what he calls "extreme vetting" of people from the Muslim world. When asked if he would impose similar restrictions on Europe, the President-elect was noncommittal.

"That could happen. But we will see," he said.

The interview, conducted on Friday by Bild and the Times of London, covered a wide range of international questions and conflicts. Michael Gove, one of the former leaders of UK's Brexit campaign, which Trump often praised during the election season, conducted the interview for The Times.

Asked why he though the Brexit campaign was successful, Trump blamed loose borders and concerns about the effects of immigration. He also tied it to US security concerns.

