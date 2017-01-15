Donald Trump, attack me on Twitter, please

Story highlights John Lewis' books sold out after the President-elect criticized him on Twitter

Dean Obeidallah says he wants to be Trump's next target

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @TheDeansreport. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) On Saturday, President-elect Trump went after civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, a man millions of Americans rightly admire for his courage and principles. Lewis had commented Friday that he didn't view Trump as a "legitimate" president since in his view "the Russians participated in helping this man [Trump] get elected."

Well, Trump used Twitter to go after Lewis : "Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart."

In a second tweet Trump added, "All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!"

It appears that to Trump, Lewis risking his life in leading a civil rights march in 1965 across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, and being instrumental in leading the way for the passage of the Civil Rights and Voting Rights acts is just talk and not action.

In any event, the reaction to Trump's slam was swift, but probably not what Trump had expected.