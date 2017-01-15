Paris Peace Conference: France leads talks over Middle East peace plan

Story highlights Conference being attended by 70 countries

Israel and Palestinians not attending

Paris (CNN) An international peace conference aimed at bringing a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict opened in Paris Sunday.

While it is being attended by some 70 countries, neither Israeli nor Palestinian officials were present, while the incoming administration of the White House was also absent.

The conference, which was welcomed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during his visit to meet Pope Francis at the Holy See on Saturday, was dismissed as "rigged" by Israeli PrIme Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The talks, hosted by France, are aimed at bringing both sides back to some level of negotiations with the last round of talks collapsing in 2014.

Jean-Marc Ayrault, the French foreign minister, told delegates, "there is no time to lose" over a solution.