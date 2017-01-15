Breaking News

Paris Peace Conference: France leads talks over Middle East peace plan

By Pierre Buet, James Masters and Oren Liebermann

Updated 5:30 AM ET, Sun January 15, 2017

Story highlights

  • Conference being attended by 70 countries
  • Israel and Palestinians not attending

Paris (CNN)An international peace conference aimed at bringing a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict opened in Paris Sunday.

While it is being attended by some 70 countries, neither Israeli nor Palestinian officials were present, while the incoming administration of the White House was also absent.
    The conference, which was welcomed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during his visit to meet Pope Francis at the Holy See on Saturday, was dismissed as "rigged" by Israeli PrIme Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
    The talks, hosted by France, are aimed at bringing both sides back to some level of negotiations with the last round of talks collapsing in 2014.
    Jean-Marc Ayrault, the French foreign minister, told delegates, "there is no time to lose" over a solution.
    "It is not the time to stop, the emergency remains," he said.
    "The parties remain very distanced in a relationship of defiance, which is particularly dangerous, and no one is immune to a new explosion of violence."
    The conference comes amid rising tensions between Israeli and Palestinian leaders following December's passing of a UN Security Council resolution that condemned Israeli settlement construction.
    The Security Council approved the resolution with 14 votes with the US abstaining.
    Israel fears the recommendations of the conference could turn into another Security Council resolution in the Obama administration's final days in office.
    READ: Trump pushes US Embassy move in Israel amid outcry
    There is also growing consternation within the international community surrounding President-elect Donald Trump's plans to relocate the US Embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
    Abbas has written to Trump to say an embassy move would have a dire effect on any chances of peace.
    He also warned in a recent speech that "any statement or position that disrupts or changes the status of Jerusalem is a red line which we will not accept."

    Pierre Buet reported from Paris. CNN's Oren Liebermann reported from Jerusalem and James Masters wrote in London.