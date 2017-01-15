(CNN) "That," says Clive Hill of a white, carat-sized diamond, "is a milestone. This stone is unknockable, unignorable."

Indeed, the stone, and those that have followed, are making waves in an industry whose product appeal has been built on carefully controlled supply and artfully manufactured notions of romance.

Hill is the CEO of WD Lab Grown Diamonds . But his are not the kind that come out of the ground. His are created in a lab.

A slither of carbon material -- known as a seed -- is put into a chamber. Gases, including carbon, are added. They're heated until a plasma forms, such that the gases break down and carbon molecules attach to the slither and, in a few days, it's cracked open to reveal what nature takes billions of years to make.

Naysayers -- and Hill expects the traditional diamond industry to offer up many of these -- claim that it is not a real diamond. They call it synthetic.