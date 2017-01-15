Story highlights Graeme Storm wins South African Open

(CNN) Rory McIlroy's hopes of starting 2017 with a notable victory were thwarted by a golfer whose career was in ruins just two short months ago.

Graeme Storm thought he had lost his European Tour card after the final regular event of last year in November, but was given a reprieve because US star Patrick Reed had to give his up because he had not played the required number of events.

Fast forward to this weekend and the 38-year-old Englishman capitalized on his good fortune by beating world number two McIlroy in a playoff at the South African Open.

Storm, whose only other Tour win came at the 2007 French Open, won with a par at the third extra hole after his illustrious opponent missed a seven-foot putt to make a bogey.

"I am in shock," Storm said after his unlikely triumph, having seen three-shot overnight advantage over McIlroy eroded as it went to extra holes Sunday at the Glendower Club in Johannesburg.

