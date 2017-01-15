Story highlights
- Graeme Storm wins South African Open
- Beats Rory McIlroy in playoff
- McIlroy battled back injury
(CNN)Rory McIlroy's hopes of starting 2017 with a notable victory were thwarted by a golfer whose career was in ruins just two short months ago.
Graeme Storm thought he had lost his European Tour card after the final regular event of last year in November, but was given a reprieve because US star Patrick Reed had to give his up because he had not played the required number of events.
Fast forward to this weekend and the 38-year-old Englishman capitalized on his good fortune by beating world number two McIlroy in a playoff at the South African Open.
Storm, whose only other Tour win came at the 2007 French Open, won with a par at the third extra hole after his illustrious opponent missed a seven-foot putt to make a bogey.
"I am in shock," Storm said after his unlikely triumph, having seen three-shot overnight advantage over McIlroy eroded as it went to extra holes Sunday at the Glendower Club in Johannesburg.
"What can I say? This is surreal. I have just beaten a golfer who is the best in the world right now.
"This is a dream come true after nearly losing my tour card. The whole experience this week has been absolutely incredible."
McIlroy, who battled a back problem which required anti-inflammatory tablets, shot a final round 68 to Storm's 71, but struggled throughout the playoff with wayward shots off the tee.
"Obviously, it's disappointing to finish runner-up but Graeme played well all week and what a story for him," said the Northern Irishman.
'It's not a bad way to start the season and obviously something to build on in the coming weeks." he added.
McIlroy was the star attraction at a tournament hosted by South African great Ernie Els, the second oldest national open after the British Open, dating back to 1893.
The four-time major winner has set his sights on success at the US Masters to complete a career grand slam and elevate himself to the top spot in the rankings again, currently held by Australian Jason Day.
England's Jordan Smith finished one shot out of the playoff on 17-under 271 after a closing 68, with Dean Burmester the best-placed home golfer, two shots further back in fourth spot.