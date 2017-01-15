Story highlights Real Madrid 40-game unbeaten run ends

Beaten 2-1 at Sevilla

Man City loses 4-0 to Everton in EPL

Man Utd and Liverpool share spoils

(CNN) Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten run came to a dramatic end as two late Sevilla goals sealed a 2-1 home win over the La Liga leader Sunday.

Real was leading until five minutes from time though Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty in the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium until a stunning late turn around.

Real captain Sergio Ramos headed an own goal before Sevilla's new signing Stevan Jovetic curled home the winner in the second minute of injury time.

Jovetic, making his league debut after signing on loan from Inter Milan, found the net from 25 meters as his new team moved to within a point of Real at the top of the table.

Stevan Jovetić's week:



10th: Joins Sevilla.

12th: Scores on his debut.

15th: Scores the goal to end Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten run. pic.twitter.com/09ANwRQFzp — Premier League (@EPLBible) January 15, 2017

Real has a game in hand on both Sevilla and Barcelona, which is just two points adrift after the latest round of games.

