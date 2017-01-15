Story highlights Zimbabwe holds Algeria 2-2

(CNN) Two days in and the Africa Cup of Nations is rapidly becoming the tournament for the underdog.

Few gave Zimbabwe much hope of even avoiding defeat to one of the favorites Algeria, but the Warriors came within eight minutes of an upset victory in the Group B opener in Franceville.

It took the second goal of the match for African Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez to salvage a 2-2 draw for his side, having opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a fine strike.

But the warning signs were already there for Algeria, with Khama Billiat having rattled its woodwork with a stunning volley from outside the penalty area.

Zimbabwe was quickly level after Kudakwashe Mahachi drove home a shot across Algeria goalkeeper Rais M'Bohli and continued to threaten on the counter attack.

