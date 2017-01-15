Breaking News

AFCON 2017: Riyad Mahrez rescues Algeria against underdog Zimbabwe

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez scored twice to salvage a 2-2 draw for his side against Zimbabwe in a Group B opener at the Africa Cup of Nations.
  • Zimbabwe holds Algeria 2-2
  • Riyad Mahrez scores twice for Algeria
  • Senegal beats Tunisia 2-0
  • Sadio Mane scores opener from spot

(CNN)Two days in and the Africa Cup of Nations is rapidly becoming the tournament for the underdog.

Few gave Zimbabwe much hope of even avoiding defeat to one of the favorites Algeria, but the Warriors came within eight minutes of an upset victory in the Group B opener in Franceville.
    It took the second goal of the match for African Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez to salvage a 2-2 draw for his side, having opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a fine strike.
    Africa Cup of Nations: Mahrez, Aubameyang to shine in Gabon
    Afcon 2017: Mahrez, Aubameyang to light up Gabon
    But the warning signs were already there for Algeria, with Khama Billiat having rattled its woodwork with a stunning volley from outside the penalty area.
    Zimbabwe was quickly level after Kudakwashe Mahachi drove home a shot across Algeria goalkeeper Rais M'Bohli and continued to threaten on the counter attack.
    Zimbabwe stunned Algeria by taking a 2-1 lead in the match in Franceville.
    On the half hour mark, Algeria conceded a penalty through clumsy defending and Nyasha Mushekwi fired it home to put Zimbabwe 2-1 ahead.
    Read: How family ties fuel Africa's deadliest striker
    The brilliant Billiat might have made it three after tricking his way through the Algeria defense early in the second half, but M'Bohli made the best of a series of superb saves.
    Algeria, which reached the second round of the 2014 World Cup and has a squad with several players from the English Premier League, including Leicester City talisman Mahrez, also hit the woodwork twice in search of an equalizer.
    Africa Cup of Nations: Party atmosphere as tournament kicks off
    Photos:
    Guinea-Bissau's players celebrate after equalizing during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group A match against Gabon.
    Photos:
    Guinea-Bissau's players celebrate after equalizing during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group A match against Gabon.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 16
    Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyand had earlier opened the scoring.
    Photos:
    Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyand had earlier opened the scoring.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 16
    Aubameyang was expected to star against unfancied Guinea-Bissau.
    Photos:
    Aubameyang was expected to star against unfancied Guinea-Bissau.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 16
    Guinea-Bissau's midfielder Zezinho (L) challenges Gabon's midfielder Merlin Tandjigora for possession in a closely fought first period that ended scoreless.
    Photos:
    Guinea-Bissau's midfielder Zezinho (L) challenges Gabon's midfielder Merlin Tandjigora for possession in a closely fought first period that ended scoreless.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 16
    Aubameyang was largely kept quiet in the first half with neither side looking particularly threatening.
    Photos:
    Aubameyang was largely kept quiet in the first half with neither side looking particularly threatening.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 16
    But he was first on the score sheet at the start of the second period, to the delight of his teammates.
    Photos:
    But he was first on the score sheet at the start of the second period, to the delight of his teammates.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 16
    Guinea-Bissau's Frederic Mendy stretches to head the ball as his team looked to level the scores late in the game.
    Photos:
    Guinea-Bissau's Frederic Mendy stretches to head the ball as his team looked to level the scores late in the game.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 16
    As stoppage time approached, Guinea-Bissau's defender Juary Soares (L) equalized to secure his country its first ever point at an AFCON tournament.
    Photos:
    As stoppage time approached, Guinea-Bissau's defender Juary Soares (L) equalized to secure his country its first ever point at an AFCON tournament.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 16
    Football supporters had descended on Gabon's capital Libreville to witness the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations kick off.
    Photos:
    Football supporters had descended on Gabon's capital Libreville to witness the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations kick off.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 16
    A Gabon supporter cheers before the home nation met tournament debutant Guinea-Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise.
    Photos:
    A Gabon supporter cheers before the home nation met tournament debutant Guinea-Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 16
    Fans were treated to musical performances before the game kicked off and were whipped up by Samba, the mascot of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
    Photos:
    Fans were treated to musical performances before the game kicked off and were whipped up by Samba, the mascot of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 16
    French rapper Booba also performed during the opening ceremony.
    Photos:
    French rapper Booba also performed during the opening ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 16
    A Gabon supporter sticks his tongue out before the African Cup of Nations kicked off.
    Photos:
    A Gabon supporter sticks his tongue out before the African Cup of Nations kicked off.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 16
    Another supporter of host nation Gabon wears a wig displaying national colors.
    Photos:
    Another supporter of host nation Gabon wears a wig displaying national colors.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 16
    But it wasn't just Gabon fans in attendance. Here, a Cameroon supporter gestures towards the camera. Cameroon was facing Burkina Faso later in the day in Libreville.
    Photos:
    But it wasn't just Gabon fans in attendance. Here, a Cameroon supporter gestures towards the camera. Cameroon was facing Burkina Faso later in the day in Libreville.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 16
    Gabon supporters dressed in national colors cheer for their team.
    Photos:
    Gabon supporters dressed in national colors cheer for their team.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 16
    M'Bohli made another crucial stop from substitute Cuthbert Malajila before Mahrez grabbed his late equalizer to a sigh of relief from his Desert Fox teammates and coach Georges Leekens.
    It was certainly entertaining fare, but watched by a meager crowd in the south-eastern city.
    Gabon 2017: The Africa Cup of Nations by numbers
    Opponents of the Gabon government had called for a boycott of AFCON 2017, but the tournament opener, which saw the host Gabon held to a 1-1 draw by minnow Guinea-Bissau was played before a near-capacity crowd in the capital Libreville.
    Later Saturday, four-time winner Cameroon, was also held 1-1 by Burkina Faso, as the fancied teams have struggled to secure expected victories.
    Read: Why Liverpool's loss is Senegal's gain
    Sunday's second match saw a comfortable 2-0 win for Senegal over fellow African powerhouse Tunisia.
    Senegal is the continent's top-ranked country and it showed against its opponents, with Liverpool's Sadio Mane putting his national side ahead from the penalty spot in the 10th minute.
    Senegal scorers Sadio Mane (left) and Kara Mbodji celebrate as their side headed towards a 2-0 win over Tunisia.
    Senegal scorers Sadio Mane (left) and Kara Mbodji celebrate as their side headed towards a 2-0 win over Tunisia.
    The lead was doubled on the half hour mark as Kara Mbodji rose high to head home the second.
    Tunisia had chances to get back into the game in the second half, with Anderlecht defender Mbodji smashing the ball against his own crossbar while attempting to clear, but it was well beaten at the final whistle.
    The victory has left Senegal in a strong position in Group B, its next game Thursday against Zimbabwe with the other match a north African derby between Algeria and Tunisia.