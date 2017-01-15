Kyrgyzstan plane crash: At least 30 killed

Story highlights The plane was on its way to the capital of Bishkek from Hong Kong

Hong Kong (CNN) More than 30 people were killed when a Turkish cargo plane crashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan, Russian state media reported citing the Kyrgyzstan Health Ministry.

The plane crashed at 7:18 a.m. local time about two kilometers (1.2 miles) away from the airport, according to Kyrgyztan's state-run Kabar Agency.

Poor visibility was likely a factor, Kubatbek Boronov, the minister of Emergency Situations, told Kabar.

At least eight people -- including children -- were hospitalized, Kabar reported.

It's not clear how many people were on board, but the freighter had seating for 10 -- including two pilots, two observers and six additional passengers, according to a description on the airline's website.

