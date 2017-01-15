Kyrgyzstan plane crash: Dozens killed when 747 hits village

Story highlights The plane was on its way to the capital of Bishkek from Hong Kong

Eight people were hospitalized, Kyrgyzstan state media said

The freighter had seating for 10

Hong Kong (CNN) At least 37 people were killed when a Turkish cargo plane crashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan, according to a statement from Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"The number of victims is increasing quickly," Elira Sharipova, a spokeswoman for Kyrgyzstan's Emergency Ministry told CNN. "The fire service, rescue services, ministry of internal affairs and the prime minister and emergencies minister are there."

Pictures of the immediate aftermath of the accident showed a portion of the Zhang-Zhang village badly damaged.

In one image, the plane's smoldering fuselage could be seen jutting out of the snow and the remnants of destroyed buildings.

The plane was heading to Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishek.

A car's roof was completely ripped off in another.

Poor visibility was likely a factor.

