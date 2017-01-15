Kyrgyzstan plane crash: At least 30 killed

Story highlights The plane was on its way to the capital of Bishkek from Hong Kong

Eight people were hospitalized, Kyrgyzstan state media said

The freighter had seating for 10

Hong Kong (CNN) More than 30 people were killed when a Turkish cargo plane crashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan, Elira Sharipova, a spokeswoman for Kyrgyzstan's Emergency Ministry told CNN.

"The number of victims is increasing quickly," Sharipova said. "The fire service, rescue services, ministry of internal affairs and the prime minister and emergencies minister are there."

The plane crashed at 7:18 a.m. local time about two kilometers (1.2 miles) away from the airport, according to Kyrgyztan's state-run Kabar Agency.

Poor visibility was likely a factor, Kubatbek Boronov, the minister of Emergency Situations, told Kabar.

At least eight people -- including children -- were hospitalized, Kabar reported.

