100-bolivar notes get extension as Venezuela crisis continues

(CNN) Higher denominations are coming Monday, but the 100-bolivar bill, the highest note in production, will remain spendable for at least five more weeks, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said during his Sunday state-of-the-union address.

This marks the third time the government has extended use of the bill, owing to Venezuela's inability to distribute larger denominations of its embattled currency.

New denominations will enter circulation Monday, Maduro said. The 100-bolivar bills will remain in use until February 20, he said.

At the highest government exchange rate -- of about 675 bolivars per US dollar -- 100 bolivars are worth less than 15 cents.

A piece of bread in Venezuela costs about 500 bolivars.

