28 escape in deadly prison break, officials say

Story highlights 28 prisoners escaped during deadly shootout between prisoners, police, officials say

It marks the sixth time this year Brazil's prisoners have been killed in riots, clashes with police

(CNN) At least two inmates are dead after prisoners in Brazil's Piraquara State Penitentiary 1 apparently blasted a hole through a wall and exchanged gunfire with police early Sunday, according to prison officials.

According to the Paraná Department of Public Security and Prison Administration, 28 prisoners escaped the penitentiary, which is in the Curitiba region of Southern Brazil, just over 500 miles (850 kilometers) southwest of Rio de Janeiro.

Around 5:30 a.m., two loud bangs erupted at the prison, blowing a hole in a penitentiary wall, through which prisoners attempted to escape, the department said.

About 15 heavily armed men outside the penitentiary provided cover for the escapees, clashing with police officers in guardhouses and with authorities moving in to provide support. Security forces were able to penetrate the penitentiary, preventing additional escapes, the department said.

