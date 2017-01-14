Story highlights The officers could be suspended or fired if found guilty of the charges

12-year-old Tamir was shot and killed by an officer in November 2014

(CNN) Three Cleveland police officers involved in the 2014 shooting death of Tamir Rice face administrative charges after a yearlong internal investigation, city officials said..

The charges filed Friday against Officers Timothy Loehmann, Frank Garmback and William Cunningham include a use of force violation as well as administrative violations such as untruthful reports or employment histories.

Loehmann is accused of lying on his Cleveland police application and Garmback faces possible sanction for the way he drove the car up to the scene where 12-year-old Tamir was shot.

The officers could be suspended or fired if found guilty of the charges.

Loehmann shot Tamir on November 22, 2014, after he and Garmback responded to a 911 call claiming a person was pointing "a pistol" at people.

