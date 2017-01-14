Breaking News

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket prepares for launch, again

By Azadeh Ansari, CNN

Updated 6:05 AM ET, Sat January 14, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Falcon 9 with 10 Iridium NEXT communications satellites at Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.
Falcon 9 with 10 Iridium NEXT communications satellites at Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

Story highlights

  • The launch window for the Iridium-1 Mission opens Saturday morning
  • The Falcon 9 rocket will attempt to take 10 commercial satellites into space

(CNN)SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is set to take off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Saturday, the company website said.

The launch window for the Iridium-1 Mission opens on January 14 at 9:54 a.m. PST or 5:54 p.m. UTC.
    The rocket -- part of a private company space race spearheaded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, -- will attempt to take 10 commercial satellites into space for the voice and data company Iridium.
    Seventy Iridium NEXT satellites are scheduled to be deployed by early 2018.
    The Iridium NEXT satellites delivered to low-Earth orbit are designed to increase the company's speed and bandwidth.
    Read More
    The aim of the Iridium mission is to provide "real time connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere," the company states on its website.
    "Iridium NEXT will replace the world's largest commercial satellite network of low-Earth orbit satellites in what will be one of the largest 'tech upgrades in history,' the company said in recent release.
    Falcon 9 was initially scheduled to launch Monday this week, but flight plans were canceled because of high winds and rain.
    Astronaut on SpaceX blast: We&#39;re not quitters
    Astronaut on SpaceX explosion: We're not quitters
    If successful, Falcon 9 will be the first undertaking for SpaceX, since September 1, 2015 when its rocket exploded on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida.
    No one was injured in the explosion.
    The rocket, was carrying a satellite to be used by Facebook (FB, Tech30) to bring internet access to Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.
    Facebook is in a partnership with French satellite firm Eutelsat Communications. The satellite, called Amos 6, was owned by Israeli company Spacecom.
    title: SpaceX - Static Fire Anomaly - AMOS-6 - 09-01-2016 duration: 00:05:40 site: Youtube author: null published: Thu Sep 01 2016 13:15:11 GMT-0400 (Eastern Daylight Time) intervention: no description: Several minutes have been cut from about 10 minutes. We hope for SpaceX to have a quick recovery to flight. Ask for permission before using or cutting. Sharing in the original version is fine. We are a US disabled veteran run, non profit video production company who&#39;s mission is to bring other disabled US Veterans to witness a launch, experience US Space History and become part of our report. Our nonprofit 501(c)(3) is 100% tax deductible, just go to our webpage www.USLaunchReport.com which is merged with www.VeteransSpaceReport.com and find
    title: SpaceX - Static Fire Anomaly - AMOS-6 - 09-01-2016 duration: 00:05:40 site: Youtube author: null published: Thu Sep 01 2016 13:15:11 GMT-0400 (Eastern Daylight Time) intervention: no description: Several minutes have been cut from about 10 minutes. We hope for SpaceX to have a quick recovery to flight. Ask for permission before using or cutting. Sharing in the original version is fine. We are a US disabled veteran run, non profit video production company who's mission is to bring other disabled US Veterans to witness a launch, experience US Space History and become part of our report. Our nonprofit 501(c)(3) is 100% tax deductible, just go to our webpage www.USLaunchReport.com which is merged with www.VeteransSpaceReport.com and find
    Earlier this month, a probe into the cause of the blast concluded a failed pressure vessel in a liquid oxygen tank was to blame for the failure.