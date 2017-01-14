Story highlights The launch window for the Iridium-1 Mission opens Saturday morning

The Falcon 9 rocket will attempt to take 10 commercial satellites into space

(CNN) SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is set to take off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Saturday, the company website said.

The launch window for the Iridium-1 Mission opens on January 14 at 9:54 a.m. PST or 5:54 p.m. UTC.

The rocket -- part of a private company space race spearheaded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, -- will attempt to take 10 commercial satellites into space for the voice and data company Iridium.

Seventy Iridium NEXT satellites are scheduled to be deployed by early 2018.

The Iridium NEXT satellites delivered to low-Earth orbit are designed to increase the company's speed and bandwidth.

