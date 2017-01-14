Story highlights Clayton is promoted to lieutenant at her funeral

'She was surrounded by blue,' the police chief says

(CNN) On the day she was laid to rest, Orlando police officer Debra Clayton received one final honor from her department. She was promoted to lieutenant.

Clayton, 42, was killed Monday as she tried to confront a murder suspect at a Walmart. The suspect is still at large

Her chief, John Mina, told thousands of people gathered Saturday for a memorial service that Clayton did not die alone.

"She was surrounded by blue," he said.

With fellow officers, family and friends in attendance, she was remembered at a touching ceremony at First Baptist Church of Orlando.

