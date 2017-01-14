Story highlights Haitian rebel leader Guy Philippe was arrested in Haiti, extradited to US

Philippe had been DEA's most wanted fugitive since 2005

(CNN) Former Haitian rebel leader Guy Philippe pleaded not guilty Friday in a US federal court to charges of money laundering and drug-trafficking.

Philippe, 48, entered the plea in a Miami federal courthouse as throngs of supporters rallied outside. The US Drug Enforcement Administration had listed Philippe as one of its most wanted fugitives.

He is accused by the US of cocaine trafficking and money laundering.

Haitian police arrested Philippe at a radio station in Port-au-Prince on January 5, his lawyer Zeljka Bozanic said. He was extradited to the United States the same day.

During the hearing, Philippe's supporters milled around the Miami courthouse clad in t-shirts with his face on them. A few waved the Haitian flag. Social media videos also showed Philippe's supporters chanting in front of the US Embassy in Port-au-Prince.

Read More