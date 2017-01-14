Story highlights Faucets will be free to Flint homes that have tested high in lead

Funding has been made available to replace faucets in 4,000 homes

(CNN) Thousands of Flint, Michigan, residents who were exposed to high levels of lead in the city's water supply will be getting new faucets free of charge -- the state announced Friday.

In response to the city's ongoing water woes, Michigan has the money available to replace old brass faucets in as many 4,000 homes.

Properties that tested positive for high levels of lead between September, 2015, and December, 2016, will be part of the project's first phase, the state said in a news release.

Selected homes will have a kitchen faucet and one bathroom faucet replaced as early as February 2017.

"One of the things we have learned while testing in schools is that brass faucets and other brass components can be a significant contributor of lead," said George Krisztian, Flint Action Plan Coordinator.

Read More