Story highlights
- Lindsey Vonn's return on hold
- World Cup event postponed
- Heavy snow led to poor visibility
(CNN)Call it an occupational hazard.
US skiing-star Lindsey Vonn had hoped to return to the slopes Saturday after an injury-hit start to the season.
But a winter storm led to the cancellation of Saturday's FIS World Cup event in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria.
Vonn has been out of action since breaking her arm in a training crash nine weeks ago.
She was due to race in the downhill event in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee Saturday but continued snowfall left visibility poor.
Practice runs, which must be completed before the race begins, were also aborted due to the weather.
The event has now been rescheduled for Sunday.
"Unfortunately the weather didn't work well with us. It doesn't look so good. (The) snow is really soft," Vonn said to local broadcaster ORF just before the race was officially called off.
"Hopefully the snowfall won't be too much today."
Vonn's arm injury was sustained while training in November and she hasn't featured at a World Cup meet since fracturing her left knee during the super-G race in Soldeu-el Tarter, Andorra, last February.
Vonn had previously fractured her right knee, an injury that ultimately led her to miss the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Speaking of her most recent injury setback recently, the 32-year-old said the nerve damage she suffered was so severe she was initially unable to move her right hand.
In a post on her Instagram account earlier this week, Vonn said she has worked with a physical therapist to regain motor function but still struggles to do simple things like put on ski gloves.
She also described the recovery period as the toughest of her career.
Vonn is currently 11 race wins away from breaking the all-time World Cup record set by Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark in 1989.
She has been an overall World Cup champion four times throughout her career but has work to do to catch up fellow America Mikaela Shiffrin who currently leads the standings.