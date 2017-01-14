Breaking News

Lindsey Vonn clinched her eighth World Cup downhill title for a record 20th crystal globe in 2016 despite missing the end of the season to recover from a hairline fracture of her left knee.
Lindsey Vonn clinched her eighth World Cup downhill title for a record 20th crystal globe in 2016 despite missing the end of the season to recover from a hairline fracture of her left knee.
Can Vonn become the GOAT? The 32-year-old is just 10 World Cup wins behind the all-time record of 86, held by Sweden&#39;s Ingemar Stenmark.
Can Vonn become the GOAT? The 32-year-old is just 10 World Cup wins behind the all-time record of 86, held by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark.
After just nine weeks out, she is ready to return to skiing after a broken arm and severe nerve damage in her right hand, at this weekend&#39;s World Cup races in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria.
After just nine weeks out, she is ready to return to skiing after a broken arm and severe nerve damage in her right hand, at this weekend's World Cup races in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria.
She fractured her left knee in February 2016 in a crash during a World Cup super-G race in Soldeu, Andorra, but raced the combined event the next day before calling an end to her season.
She fractured her left knee in February 2016 in a crash during a World Cup super-G race in Soldeu, Andorra, but raced the combined event the next day before calling an end to her season.
Vonn bagged her 37th World Cup downhill win in Cortina d&#39;Ampezzo, Italy, in January 2016 to move ahead of Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell&#39;s record. She added another victory a couple of weeks later in Garmisch, Germany.
Vonn bagged her 37th World Cup downhill win in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, in January 2016 to move ahead of Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell's record. She added another victory a couple of weeks later in Garmisch, Germany.
Vonn&#39;s public profile went galactic when she dated star golfer Tiger Woods for two years from 2013-2015.
Vonn's public profile went galactic when she dated star golfer Tiger Woods for two years from 2013-2015.
Golden girl Vonn won the Olympic downhill at Whistler in 2010 and added bronze in the super-G.
Golden girl Vonn won the Olympic downhill at Whistler in 2010 and added bronze in the super-G.
Vonn won the first of three straight World Cup overall titles in 2008 at the age of 23. She added a fourth in 2012, but is still chasing Moser-Proell&#39;s record of six overall crystal globes.
Vonn won the first of three straight World Cup overall titles in 2008 at the age of 23. She added a fourth in 2012, but is still chasing Moser-Proell's record of six overall crystal globes.
Lindsey Kildow -- as she was then before marrying fellow skier Thomas Vonn -- won her first World Cup race with victory in the downhill at Lake Louise, Canada, in 2004.
Lindsey Kildow -- as she was then before marrying fellow skier Thomas Vonn -- won her first World Cup race with victory in the downhill at Lake Louise, Canada, in 2004.
She made her Olympic debut in Salt Lake City in 2002 as a 17-year-old, finishing 32nd in slalom and sixth in the combined slalom/downhill event.
She made her Olympic debut in Salt Lake City in 2002 as a 17-year-old, finishing 32nd in slalom and sixth in the combined slalom/downhill event.
(CNN)Call it an occupational hazard.

US skiing-star Lindsey Vonn had hoped to return to the slopes Saturday after an injury-hit start to the season.
    But a winter storm led to the cancellation of Saturday's FIS World Cup event in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria.
    Vonn has been out of action since breaking her arm in a training crash nine weeks ago.
    She was due to race in the downhill event in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee Saturday but continued snowfall left visibility poor.
    Practice runs, which must be completed before the race begins, were also aborted due to the weather.
    The event has now been rescheduled for Sunday.
    "Unfortunately the weather didn't work well with us. It doesn't look so good. (The) snow is really soft," Vonn said to local broadcaster ORF just before the race was officially called off.
    "Hopefully the snowfall won't be too much today."
    Vonn's arm injury was sustained while training in November and she hasn't featured at a World Cup meet since fracturing her left knee during the super-G race in Soldeu-el Tarter, Andorra, last February.
    Vonn had previously fractured her right knee, an injury that ultimately led her to miss the 2014 Winter Olympics.

    Speaking of her most recent injury setback recently, the 32-year-old said the nerve damage she suffered was so severe she was initially unable to move her right hand.
    In a post on her Instagram account earlier this week, Vonn said she has worked with a physical therapist to regain motor function but still struggles to do simple things like put on ski gloves.
    She also described the recovery period as the toughest of her career.
    Vonn is currently 11 race wins away from breaking the all-time World Cup record set by Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark in 1989.
    She has been an overall World Cup champion four times throughout her career but has work to do to catch up fellow America Mikaela Shiffrin who currently leads the standings.