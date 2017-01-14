Story highlights Lindsey Vonn's return on hold

(CNN) Call it an occupational hazard.

US skiing-star Lindsey Vonn had hoped to return to the slopes Saturday after an injury-hit start to the season.

But a winter storm led to the cancellation of Saturday's FIS World Cup event in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria.

Vonn has been out of action since breaking her arm in a training crash nine weeks ago.

She was due to race in the downhill event in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee Saturday but continued snowfall left visibility poor.

