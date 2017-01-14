Trump rips 'all talk,' 'no action' civil rights icon Lewis

Story highlights "Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district," Trump said

Lewis said Friday Trump was not a "legitimate" president

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump harshly responded to civil rights icon and Georgia Rep. John Lewis on Saturday, calling him "all talk" and "no action" after Lewis said Trump was not a "legitimate" president.

"Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad," Trump tweeted Saturday, which happened to fall on the weekend of the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday.

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

Lewis represents a Georgia district that includes most of Atlanta. On the campaign trail, Trump regularly decried crime in urban areas while pledging to revitalize neighborhoods primarily populated by black Americans.

Lewis, a Hillary Clinton supporter, criticized Trump's ascension to head of state due to Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election.

"I don't see this President-elect as a legitimate president," the long-serving Democrat told NBC News' Chuck Todd in a clip released Friday. "I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton."

Read More